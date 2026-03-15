From the Cruiser – March 10, 2026

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 111 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by A/Sgt. Evan Collier with East Hants RCMP.

The calf that was stuck and helped by RCMP officers. (RCMP photo)

STUCK CALF

East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a calf in a ditch.

The calf was stuck in the snow in Hardwood Lands.

Officers were able to keep the calf warm and locate the farmer, who was able to safely return the calf home.

File 2026313203

TRAFFIC COLLSIONS

RCMP responded to 10 traffic collisions during the past reporting week.

With warm days and cool mornings and evenings, conditions are perfect for black ice, East Hants residents are reminded to slow down and drive for the road conditions.

The suspect in the hit and run. (RCMP photo)

HIT AND RUN SUSPECT

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual.

This is in relation to a hit and run at the Elmsdale Superstore.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 12 Summary Offence Tickets during this period, including tickets for speeding, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker and various other offences.

Officers with East Hants RCMP have also been conducting enhanced school zones patrols throughout East Hants.

Officers issued several violation tickets and written warnings for offences such as failing to proceed with caution when passing a school bus flashing amber lights and Exceeding speed limit in school areas.

Drivers are reminded to drive safely in school zones and around school busses.

East Hants RCMP’s most wanted Ryan Cole. (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants RCMP’s most wanted is Ryan Cole who is wanted for Robbery, Assault with a weapon and Uttering threats Charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: