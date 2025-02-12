Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 100 calls for service.

The following is provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

MISCHIEF IN MOUNT UNIACKE

On February 6, East Hants RCMP were advised of an act of mischief at a construction site in the 200 block of Hwy 1 in Mount Uniacke.

It occurred sometime between 5 pm on February 5 and 3 pm on February 6.

The suspect(s) cut a chain to gain access to the building where two main doors and an overhead door were damaged.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Annapolis man wanted for fraud

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Brennan Hudson, 35, of Annapolis, NS.

Brennan Hudson was charged with fraud over 5000.00 in December of 2024 but failed to appear in court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Brennan Hudson.

Anyone who sees Brennan Hudson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

