From the Cruiser – July 12-21

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (July 12 to July 21) officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 111 calls for service.

PROPERTY DAMAGE REPORTED

On July 18, police were called to John Murray Drive in Enfield for a report of damage to property.

The victim reported someone had slashed two tires, scratched the paint and threw some type of liquid all over their car overnight.

Police say the matter is still under investigation.

Officers are interested in speaking to anyone with information on this matter. They can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

FB FRAUD REPORT

East Hants RCMP received a complaint of Fraud from a Facebook Marketplace user on July 19.

The victim put a $200 deposit on a Cub Cadet lawn tractor that was for sale on the popular online buy-and-sell platform.

When the victim went to pick up the item in Truro, he found an empty lot at the address the seller gave him.

The matter is still under investigation.

Police cautioned the public to never front money when making online deals as this is a common tactic used by fraudsters.

East Hants Most Wanted: Wellington man sought on province-wide warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Dylon Joseph Lethbridge, 26 of Wellington.

Lethbridge is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 354(1)(A) Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

This charge stems from an incident which took place in Milford in September, 2021.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Dylon Joseph Lethbridge.

Anyone who sees Dylon Joseph Lethbridge is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: