MILFORD: A caller from Milford informed East Hants RCMP on July 19 that their vehicle had damaged done to it.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said the victim told police he suspected the damage to his vehicle was caused by a slingshot.

“The victim reported the suspect used a sling shot to break the side window out of his car,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the victim told police he attempted to follow the suspect’s vehicle as it departed the scene/

“However, the suspect attempted to side swipe him,” he said.

The suspect was reported to be driving an older black Chevrolet Malibu with no license plate.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the matter is still under investigation.

Police are interested in any information on the identity of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 902-883-7077 and Crime Stoppers.