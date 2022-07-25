PHOTOS: Tidefest returns to plenty of fun in East Hants

LANTZ: After a two year hiatus, East Hants Tidefest returned with a bang at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on July 15-16.

The event had a bit of fun for everyone from young to old, and also had a memorial ball tournament held in memory of Graham Isenor at the Peter Smith Memorial fields (won by the NS Canada Games team).

There was also double the fun with two East Hants Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

Tidefest on July 16 featured a Fun Fair with bouncy castles; food trucks; facepainting; and even a petting zoo.

Inside, there was a ball hockey tournament, organized by Enfield RFC, while at the Fieldhouse Dome was the fun and traditional washer toss tournament.

At night both Friday and Saturday night, local musicians performed to amazing crowds.

“We had an amazing weekend back in action for the first Tide Fest since 2019,” organizers posted on their Facebook page. “It’s a feeling like no other, seeing the community come together and celebrate with new faces and old.”

They thanked their group of sponsors who make this event possible (tidefest.ca/sponsorship for the full list) and volunteers, including the Come Home East Hants Association board members who put countless hours into the planning of Tide Fest.

“Thank you East Hants for joining us,” the post said.

Organizers said they will share updates on how the proceeds from this event support local non-profits and small businesses, but it’s safe to say that the impact will be huge – as always.

Here are some photos as taken by Pat at The Laker News of his coverage of Tidefest.”

The Girl Guides were at Tidefest selling cookies. Sadly, Pat didn’t get any as he only had debit. (Healey photo)