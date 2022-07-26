ProsperNova program celebrates East Hants graduates

LANTZ: The graduation ceremony was held recently for those in the ProsperNova Program.

At the Todd Hunter Room in the East Hants Sportsplex, employers who completed the program received their certificates.

ProsperNova was a workforce development pilot program creating links between employees and employers in East Hants.

This program provides a pathway to connect job seekers to local employers offering permanent, full-time employment.

ADVERTISEMENT:

It was done in collaboration with The East Hants Economic Development Advisory Committee and the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills, and Immigration. The program through Futureworx- Nova Scotia Works was a pilot project to help employers and business owners with this challenge.

This pilot: ProsperNova ~ Working together today, building tomorrow aimed to provide a pathway to connect businesses in East Hants with potential employees.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Municipality of East Hants thanked Futureworx – Nova Scotia Works, the Nova Scotia Government Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration, and the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce for making this program a success.