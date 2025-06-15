Brought to you by:

From the Cruiser June 3-10

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 128 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP.

2025780248- Uttering threats/Mischief- Officers located offender and arrested a man, placing him on conditions while awaiting trial.

2025792946 – Assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm. Police received a report of a half naked female running from a male chasing her.

Officers located the victim and ensured her safety before executing an arrest of the male for Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

11 Summary Offence tickets issued.

nine traffic collisions – residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants District RMCP has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Philip “Philbilly” Lake. Lake is facing charges under the Criminal Code for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Anyone who sees Philip Lake is to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: