FALL RIVER: After a day of keepsake photos that will act as memories of ones Grade 12 year, it was a night of dancing at Lockview High for graduates and their dates.

The school was decorated nicely by a crew of volunteers (teachers) and the gym setup for dancing the night away to cap of 2025 Lockview High Prom.

The day saw graduates head to Halifax Public Gardens, and other local areas like the Lock on Fletcher Drive and their own homes for photos before converging at the school.

At the school there were three food trucks for students to enjoy a meal as they socialized and then some music to enjoy and get dancing. Many of the students looked great in their dresses and tuxedos.

Our Pat Healey was invited to the prom at the school and grabbed some photos as the students entered.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)