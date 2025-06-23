Fury volleyballer announces commitment to Dal Tigers

FALL RIVER: A Fall River Fury volleyball player will be donning the black and gold of a Halifax university this fall.

Julia Bowes was announced by the Dalhousie Tigers women’s volleyball team as committing to the squad, beginning in September.

The commitment announcement was made by Tigers head coach Patrick Murray on their social media channels.

Bowes, who calls Halifax home, is listed at five-foot and plays as a middle blocker.

She has played with the Fury Volleyball team for the past three years (2022-2024), winning two provincial gold medals.

She has also played for her high school volleyball team from 2022-2025, where they wound up on the podium each year winning bronze, gold, and silver.