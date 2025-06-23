SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: A crowd of an estimated 2,000 fans came out for FanFest during Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing at Scotia Speedworld on June 20, and got treated to some great racing action from all divisions on the card.

All divisions from the Bluenose Pools Beginner and Outlaw Bandoleros; Traction Mini Stocks; United Mortgage Legends; and Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman were taking the green flag for race action.

The night saw several local racers take the checkered flag or come home with at least a top five finish on this night.

Next Friday, June 27 is Kiddie Ride night. Come on out for some more great racing, and the kids get to take a few laps in one of their favourite cars before the racing begins.

Green flag is set for 7 p.m. More details at: www.scotiaspeedworld.ca.

Here is a look at the unofficial race results from FanFest:

Beginner Bandolero:

Jake Campbell form Sydney took the checkered flag for his first win of the year, marking the first time all season other than Addsion Veinotte was on top.

Veinotte was second and Adlee Lively third.

Ryder Smith of Wellington came home with a fifth place finish in the no. 43.

Bluenose Pools Beginner Bandolero:

1. 38 Jake Campbell

2. 11 Addison Veinotte

3. 15 Adlee Lively

4. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

5. 43 Ryder Smith

Heat 1: 38 Jake Campbell

In Outlaw Bandolero, Nine Mile River’s Bristol Matthews and Bella Pashkoski battled for the final two spots in the top five.

Matthes got fourth and Pashkoski fifth when the checkered flag flew.

Ethan Hicken took the heat and feature wins in the no. 5.

Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero:

1. 5 Ethan Hicken

2. 13 Avery DeCoste

3. 12 Shelby Chisholm

4. 99 Bristol Matthews

5. 85 Bella Pashkoski

Heat 1: 5 Ethan Hicken

In the Legends, it was a winning return to the track after a few weeks away for Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen as he takes the checkered flag.

Josh Langille, who partially calls Enfield home, was third in his season debut in the no. 18.

Points leader Chase MacKay in the 71M had issues in the feature and had to be towed off the track early in the feature, which resulted in a drop of a few positions in the championship standings.

Caden Tufts and others tried to take advantage of the hiccup to gain in the points early in the season. Tufts finished second in the feature.

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River was fourth.

Emily Chisholm in the no. 89 and Owen Mahar took heat race wins.

United Mortgage Alliance Legend division:

1. 24 Ayden Christenson

2. 00 Caden Tufts

3. 18 Josh Langille

4. 03 Colton Noble

5. 39 Chase Livingstone

Heat 1: 89 Emily Chisholm

Heat 2: 66 Owen Mahar

Jason Pickles of the East Hants area went to Tire Man victory lane on this night, with Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews in fourth and Beaver Bank’s Mitch Hopkins in fifth.

Pickles, Blake MacDonald, and Elmsdale’s Jamie Dillman won heat races.

Traction Mini Stock Division

1. 0 Jason Pickles

2. 19 Billy Wright

3. 93 Peter Brown

4. 99 Dave Matthews

5. 68 Mitch Hopkins

Heat 1: 0 Jason Pickles

Heat 2: 34 Blake MacDonald

Heat 3: 58 Jamie Dillman

In the Sportsman, Nine Mile River’s Dawson Noble battled with Darren Hilchie for top spot but didn’t have quite enough in the 40-lap feature and had to settle for second.

Hilchie won the race in the no. 85.

Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman – (40 laps)

1. 85 Darren Hilchie

2. 8 Dawson Noble

3. 25 Andrew Lively

4. 66 Jeff Breen

5. 62 Sheldon Pemberton

Heat 1: 45 Ashley Creelman

Heat 2: 85 Darren Hilchie