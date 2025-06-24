SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Two FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour races, two wins for Cory Hall.

Hall is putting an early grasp on the 2025 championship title with the back-to-back wins, including a dominating 83-lap led feature victory at the Nova Truck Centre 150 in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia at Scotia Speedworld on June 21.

Hall withstood a latecaution and held off the pass attempts from Jarrett Butcher and Ashton Tucker to pull out the victory in the no. 83 hot rod.

Enfield’s Gage Gilby was one spot shy of the podium with a season best fourth place finish in the no. 25G CKG Elevatoir-Supplement King sponsored machine after beating the 11V of Jordan Veinotte to the checkered flag in an intense and clean battle between the two.

Gage Gilby pulls away from Sam Rogers in the 0. 9Healey photo)

Jarrett Butcher in the no. 54 and the 11V of Jordan Veinotte battle down the backstretch. 9Healey photo)

Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively, in his season debut, drove the no. 30 to pole position to start the 150 lap feature after winning one of three heat races amongst the 19 driver field.

Gilby and Hall won the other two heat races.

Additional contingency cash and prizes were also awarded too:

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: Gage Gilby

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: Cory Hall

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: Braden Langille

QA1 Free Pass Award: Alex Johnson

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: Tylor Hawes

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: Caden Tufts

Steve Lively in the no. 30 leads the field. (Healey photo)

ASA Stars points leader Cole Butcher in the no. 53 had an electrical issue with a few laps left and did not finish. He recorded an 16th place finish officially.

Other local drivers in the race finished as follows:

Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille came home seventh in the no. 26 Coldstream Clear-Velocity-sponsored machine.

Alex Johnson of Enfield finished 17th in the no. 80

Fall River’s Marty Prevost had mechanical issues before the green flag even flew for the feature so he didn’t complete a lap and rounded out the 19 car field in last.

In the MASS Sportsman 100, Matt Vuaghan of Lantz in the no. 08 AEROTEC Engines-Jeremy Cowan Realty-sponsored machine was the winner yet again.

Michael Cormier (Grand Barachois, NB) was first across the line in the Maritime Car Wash Street Stock event.

The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour roars back to life next weekend with the Wajax 150 at Riverside International Speedway — part of a rare and exciting doubleheader alongside the NASCAR Canada Series. Don’t miss this action-packed weekend.

Visit www.riversidespeedway.ca for tickets and event details.