Van Ritchie ready for busy summer after being named to N.S. U-15 basketball team

Tate Van Ritchie (center no 8 ) passes the ball to a teammate in a game. (Submitted photo)

BEAVER BANK: The effort and intensity that Tate Van Ritchie brought to the selection camp for the N.S. U-15 basketball team proved its worth.

Van Ritchie, a Beaver Bank resident, was named to the roster for the squad which was set to compete in late June at the Western Canadian Championships in Vancouver, B.C., and at the Canada Hoops Circuit nationals in Toronto in July.

Both of those will be with an U15 UBB (United Beyond Basket) travel program team, which is under the Cole Harbour Rockets Association.

In high school, the six-foot-10 centre Grade 9 student who prides himself on rebounding, both offensively and defensively, and being a reliable scorer around the rim is proud to have earned a spot on the N.S. U-15 team.

“It’s something I’ve been working toward ever since being named an alternate last year, so I’m incredibly proud to have earned a spot this time,” he told The Laker News.

Tate Van Ritchie of Beaver Bank. (Submitted photo)

Van Ritchie said that the province has a lot of talented players, so just making the roster is an honour.

“I’m excited for the chance to compete at Nationals and to continue growing as a player while representing my province on a national stage,” he said. “It feels great to see the hard work I’ve put in start to pay off.”

He said that being selected for the squad is a huge step forward in his development.

“It shows that coaches see potential in me and believe I can contribute at a high level,” said Van Ritchie. “More importantly, it’s an opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself.

“I’ll be working alongside other top players from Nova Scotia, learning from experienced coaches, and testing myself against the best in the country.

“It’s not just about making the team, it’s about earning the chance to represent, grow, and compete.”

Van Ritchie said there was a lot of work that went into making the team, including training consistently throughout the school year focusing on his skill development, conditioning, and improving all aspects of his game.

“The selection camp was extremely competitive, every player brought intensity and effort,” he said. “I knew I had to be locked in every session, both physically and mentally.

“Nothing was guaranteed, so I just stayed focused, gave it everything I had, and trusted my preparation.”

Van Ritchie was asked he chose basketball to play.

“Basketball has always been my passion. I love the pace, the energy, and the constant challenge to improve,” he said.

“What I enjoy most is the balance of individual skill and team play, everyone has to be locked in and working together. It’s also just a lot of fun.

“There’s nothing like being on the court with your teammates, competing hard, and feeling the momentum shift. I love the grind, the competition, and the opportunity to keep getting better every day.”

In September 2025, Van Ritchie will be attending Rothesay Netherwood School in New Brunswick, where he’ll play for their Prep team. They compete in the National Preparatory Association (NPA), which features some of the best programs in the country.

“It’s a big step for me, and I’m excited for the challenge,” he said. “I’ll be competing against elite talent, continuing to develop my game, and working toward my long-term basketball goal of playing for Team Canada.”