From last to first: Tucker overcomes hurdles to capture first Pro Stock Tour win at Riverside

The top three in the Pro Stock Tour's Wajax 150 at RIverside. (Healey - Pro Stock Tour photo)

RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: The day didn’t start out well for Ashton Tucker and his no. 2 team.

A hiccup in the heat race left the wheelman from Miramichi starting last in the 19-car field for the Wajax 150 at Riverside International Speedway near Antigonish.

It was the undercard for what was dubbed as Maple Leaf Classic, which had the NASCAR Canada series as the headline act on this weekend.

In the end, it was Tucker who overcame his challenge and went from last to first to capture his first ever FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour win at the track in James River.

Tucker was excited about adding the track that’s known as little Bristol on to the tracks he has won list.

“I just had a good car, the crew did a great job,” said Tucker in victory lane. “It sucks what happened in the heat race, but we managed to get the run and get it done.”

He now looks towards the IWK 250 at Riverside, featuring American stock car driver Bubba Pollard.

“It’s great momentum going into the IWK 250,’ he said. “We’ve been good here. People underestimate us, but we showed them tonight what we’re capable of.

“We’re going to bring it in July at the IWK 250.”

Second place runner up Jarrett Butcher was happy for Tucker finally getting it done at Riverside.

“Hats off to them they’ve been chasing this track for awhile now, so congrats to them on getting the win,” said Butcher, who is a soon to be new Enfield resident.

He is looking forward to getting back to Riverside for the IWK 250, presented by Steve Lewis on July 19.

Butcher said it was a respectful race between him in the no. 54 Superior Foundations machine and Tucker.

“I really like racing him,” he said. ‘We burned our stuff up early and we were a little too tight. He could roll the center better then me.

“I’m looking forward to coming back here for the 250. I think we can put on a good show.”

It was almost the same type of day for Gage Gilby in the no. 25 CKG Elevator-Ryson Construction-Supplement King machine.

Just 10 minutes or so into practice, Gilby had to be pushed to his pits after he broken a drive shaft. That would be the end of his day right? Well hold on.

With some quick thinking, and help from Halifax, Gilby’s mom Julie was able to meet someone in Truro Heights with a couple of backup drive shafts that were picked up from their shop in Dartmouth.

The heat races were about to begin, but with no time to spare the Gilby Motorsports team had the drive shaft on and in place, and Gilby hit the track for the heat race.

At the end of the day, while Gilby was battling for a podium spot, but fell back to fifth from fourth, it was still classified as a good day for Gilby considering how it began.

Meanwhile, Braden Langille in the no. 26 was having a solid impressive day in the Coldstream Clear Diustillery hot rod until a late wreck involving three or four other cars in turn three ended his day with a very damaged race car.

Langille said the team will go to work over the next couple of off weeks and get it repaired and he plans to be back out at Riverside for the IWK 250 in three weeks time.

Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS) had a tumultuous day but rallied to take the final spot on the podium in the no. 13 KING car.

Donald Chisholm (Antigonish, NS) and Russell Smith Jr. (Lakeside, NS) won todays Atlantic Tiltload heat races.

Chisolm and Smith Jr. dominated the first half of the race but had some on track mishaps and finished 15th and 10th respectively.

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie finished in ninth place, while Lnagille officially got credited with a 14th place finish.

Additional contingency cash and prizes were also awarded too:

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: Jarrett Butcher

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: Donald Chisholm

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: Ashton Tucker

QA1 Free Pass Award: Gage Gilby

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: Donald Chisholm

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: Matt Palmer

Matt Palmer, driving the Trevor Lamb Racing #28, made his series debut tonight in the Wajax 150.

The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour returns to Riverside International on Saturday, July 19th for the iconic IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis – featuring short track legend Bubba Pollard.

