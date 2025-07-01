WEEKLY RACING SERIES: Pashkoski, Livingston among winners

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Here is a look at the unofficial results from Kiddie Ride night at Scotia Speedworld on June 27.
Bay Equipment Rentals
Weekly Racing Series
Kiddie Rides Night 2025
Unofficial results from Scotia Speedworld on June 27, 2025
Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero:
1. 85 Bella Pashkoski
2. 5 Ethan Hicken
3. 99 Bristol Matthews
4. 2 Lily Whynot
5. 13 Avery DeCoste
Heat 1: 29 Brandon McGrath
United Mortgage Alliance Legend division:
1. 39 Chase Livingston
2. 87 Danny Chisholm
3. 00 Caden Tufts
4. 9 Campbell Delaney
5. 71M Chase MacKay
Heat 1: 94 JJ MacPhee
Heat 2: 39 Chase Livingston
Traction Mini Stock Division
1. 0 Jason Pickles
2. 99 Dave Matthews
3. 58 Jamie Dillman
4. 14 Darren Hodder
5. 84 Ross Moore
Heat 1: 93 Peter Brown
Heat 2: 0 Jason Pickles
Heat 3: 80 Chevy MacDonald
Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman – (40 laps)
1. 85 Darren Hilchie
2. 01 Joey Livingstone
3. 62 Sheldon Pemberton
4. 45 Ashley Creelman
5. 11 Chad Sinton
Heat 1: 96 Scott O’Neill
Heat 2: 8 Colton Noble
We go racing next Friday night with the green flag flying at 7 p.m,.