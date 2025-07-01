WEEKLY RACING SERIES: Pashkoski, Livingston among winners

Beaver Bank's Bella Pashkoski took the win. (Submitted photo/Scotia Speedworld)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Here is a look at the unofficial results from Kiddie Ride night at Scotia Speedworld on June 27.

Bay Equipment Rentals

Weekly Racing Series

Kiddie Rides Night 2025

Unofficial results from Scotia Speedworld on June 27, 2025

Bluenose Pools Outlaw Bandolero:

1. 85 Bella Pashkoski

2. 5 Ethan Hicken

3. 99 Bristol Matthews

4. 2 Lily Whynot

5. 13 Avery DeCoste

Heat 1: 29 Brandon McGrath

ADVERTISEMENT:

Chase Livingston grabbed his first Legends win. (Submitted/Scotia Speedworld photo)

United Mortgage Alliance Legend division:

1. 39 Chase Livingston

2. 87 Danny Chisholm

3. 00 Caden Tufts

4. 9 Campbell Delaney

5. 71M Chase MacKay

Heat 1: 94 JJ MacPhee

Heat 2: 39 Chase Livingston

Traction Mini Stock Division

1. 0 Jason Pickles

2. 99 Dave Matthews

3. 58 Jamie Dillman

4. 14 Darren Hodder

5. 84 Ross Moore

Heat 1: 93 Peter Brown

Heat 2: 0 Jason Pickles

Heat 3: 80 Chevy MacDonald

ADVERTISEMENT:

Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman – (40 laps)

1. 85 Darren Hilchie

2. 01 Joey Livingstone

3. 62 Sheldon Pemberton

4. 45 Ashley Creelman

5. 11 Chad Sinton

Heat 1: 96 Scott O’Neill

Heat 2: 8 Colton Noble

We go racing next Friday night with the green flag flying at 7 p.m,.