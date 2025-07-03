The Laker News

Mumford named to Nova Scotia’s U-15 girls basketball team

ByPat Healey

Jul 3, 2025 #Basketball N.S., #Belnan, #East Hants, #Hants East Rural High, #HERH, #N.S., #U-15 girls basketball
Aleigh Mumford. (Submitted/Basketball N.S. photo)

BELNAN: A girls basketball player from Belnan has been named to the provincial U-15 hoops team.

Aleigh Mumford was announced recently as making the Basketball Nova Scotia Under-15 girls basketball team. That means she joins 11 others from across the province on the squad.

Mumford is coming off a standout Grade 9 year where she hit the court and impressed with the Hants East Rural High School Tigers girls team.

“I’m excited to get to wear the Nova Scotia colours this summer at the nationals,” said Mumford.

In a bit about Mumford, the team said she is a talented young athlete.

With her selection, Mumford will represent N.S. at the national championships in Ontario, which is a testament to all the hard work, skill, and determination she has shown.

“I can’t wait to put on the jersey and play for N.S., while also learning and bettering myself at this next level,” she said.

