Driver charged for stunting in Lantz

East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A motorist found out the hard way trying to get to the place they were going fast isn’t always the good way.

Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP said that among the 15 summary offence tickets issued during the past week by RCMP in East Hants was a ticket for stunting.

He said that officers nabbed a driver going 175 kilometres per hour on Hwy 102 in Lantz.

The speed limit on Hwy 102 in Lantz is 110 km/h.

ADVERTISEMENT:

As a result, the driver was issued a stunting ticket of $2,422.

Police remind drivers to slow down and obey the posted speed limit, or they can face severe fines for driving at such dangerous and high speeds.

Besides the stunting ticket, during the past week police issued 15 Summary Offence Tickets for speeding, displaying a number plate issued for another vehicle, and failing to obey traffic sign/signal.