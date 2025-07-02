Busy sections of Hwy 102 to get improvements, province announces

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: A pair of busy sections of Highway 102 will see improvements aimed at making it a better, safer driving for Nova Scotians, the MLA for Hants East announced.

John A. MacDonald said the province will repave about 19 kilometres over three sections of the southbound lanes heading toward Halifax.

This includes 8.7 kilometres from the Shubenacadie Bridge to Exit 9; seven kilometres starting one kilometre north of Exit 8 to Exit 7; and 3.5 kilometres south of Exit 9.



“Highway 102 is one of the busiest highways in our province, and it is critical that we keep it in good shape for the people and businesses that count on it,” said MacDonald, on behalf of Public Works Minister Fred Tilley.

“If we’re going to make the most of our economic potential, we need to have safe and efficient transportation infrastructure, which this project will deliver.”

A tender has been issued for two of the three projects, and the third project will be tendered in the coming weeks. Work is expected to be complete by late fall.



Quick Facts:

– the government has committed $161 million for asphalt and resurfacing of highways and roads this year in the five-year highway plan

– fixing rutting on Highway 125 in Cape Breton was previously announced as part of 100-series highway improvements

– the road-building industry creates more than 6,000 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs each year in Nova Scotia.



