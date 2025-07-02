PHOTOS: Lockview High graduation (morning session only)

Reegan Rigby crosses the stage to graduate from Lockview High with a sense of relief and excitement on her face at MSVU. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER/BEDFORD: “She’s my sister,” yelled a proud younger brother inside the Seton Academic Centre at Mount Saint Vincent University in Bedford as Lockview High’s morning graduation session took place on June 27.

The Fall River school had two sessions a morning one and an afternoon one which began shortly after noon.

In the morning session, the grads were joined by staff from the school and special dignitaries from HRCE and MP Braedon Clark and Sackville-Beaver Bank Councillor Billy Gillis.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, who represents Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley, was at the graduation ceremony at Musquodoboit Rural High in the morning. She joined for the afternoon session at LHS graduation.

Bixy and her mom Michaelle after graduation. (Healey photo)

James Brien was named the Lockview High valedictorian and gave a speech to the grads, one that was inspiring for the grads to go out in the world and do the best they can.

Jenna Haverstock and Cate Gaudry were presented the LHS Citizenship awards by principal Kelly MacLeod

The Dragon Fire award was presented to Adrianna Cox.

Cate Gaudry was the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Medal, which was presented to her by Principal Kelly MacLeod.

Here are photos we snapped from the morning session (just some of the photos as we couldn’t use all that we had taken):

Friends get a keepsake photo from graduation. (Healey photo)

Emily Miller and friend Jane Tuttle get a photo together outside MSVU after the first graduation session for LHS. (Healey photo)

Cicely Harnum walks across the stage after her name was called. (Healey photo)

Cate Gaudry is presented a bursary. (Healey photo)

Lakeview’s Hailey Bland heads to get her diploma from principal Kelly MacLeod. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

A proud LHS graduate. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

These three young women are filled with excitement as their faces show after graduating from Lockview High. (Healey photo)

Valedictorian James Brien. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)