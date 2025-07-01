PHOTOS/VIDEO: Community Days Canada Day parade brings out crowds in Sackville

LOWER SACKVILLE: Crowds came out to partake in celebrating Canada at the annual Community Days Canada Day parade in Lower Sackville on July 1.
There was lots of Canadian Pride and red and white along Sackville Drive as folks waited for the parade to begin.
It started at Downsview Plaza and made its way to the Rock Church.
There were more than 40 entries in the parade, which was livestreamed by Dagley Media and The Laker News on The Laker News FB page.
It was hosted by Pat Healey of The Laker News and Madison Watts, a singer from Middle Sackville.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Check out the replay of the livestream (in full and edited):
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: