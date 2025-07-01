PHOTOS/VIDEO: Community Days Canada Day parade brings out crowds in Sackville

A young girl gets a beach volleyball given to her by a parade participant. (Dagley media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Crowds came out to partake in celebrating Canada at the annual Community Days Canada Day parade in Lower Sackville on July 1.

There was lots of Canadian Pride and red and white along Sackville Drive as folks waited for the parade to begin.

It started at Downsview Plaza and made its way to the Rock Church.

There were more than 40 entries in the parade, which was livestreamed by Dagley Media and The Laker News on The Laker News FB page.

It was hosted by Pat Healey of The Laker News and Madison Watts, a singer from Middle Sackville.

Check out the replay of the livestream (in full and edited):

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Paul Russell. (Dagley Media photo)

The green smile car. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Pat does a parade dance as Madison laughs during the livestream. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Braedon Clark, MP. (Dagley Media photo)

Monarchs baseball. (Dagley Media photo)

The SCDA float with SackPhilly. (Dagley Media photo)

Councillor Billy Gillis on the HRM float. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Brad Johns, MLA. (Dagley Media photo)