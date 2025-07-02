The Laker News

MEH looking for volunteers for Lead & Copper sampling

ByPat Healey

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants is seeking municipal water utility customers to complete in-home water samples.

Sampling is free and simple.

Interested residents can email: water@easthants.ca

For more information visit: https://ow.ly/yuH950Rzrx5

East Hants regularly tests our distribution system to ensure we’re consistently below minimum limits.

In-home tests are required by Health Canada in case there are issues with lead and copper leaching into drinking water from older plumbing in the residence.

