MEH looking for volunteers for Lead & Copper sampling

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants is seeking municipal water utility customers to complete in-home water samples.
Sampling is free and simple.
Interested residents can email: water@easthants.ca
ADVERTISEMENT:
For more information visit: https://ow.ly/yuH950Rzrx5
East Hants regularly tests our distribution system to ensure we’re consistently below minimum limits.
In-home tests are required by Health Canada in case there are issues with lead and copper leaching into drinking water from older plumbing in the residence.