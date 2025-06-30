PHOTOS: HERH Graduation 2025

Students at HERH raise their hands with their diplomas after officially graduating HERH. (Healey photo)

MILFORD: “That’s my brother,” yelled a proud family member as her brother crossed the stage at the AV room at the HERH graduation on Friday afternoon June 27.

A full AV room of family and friends cheered on graduates from Hants East Rural High School as one by one each walked up on stage, received their diploma from Principal Leanne Searle and then walked to receive any bursary or scholarships from representatives on stage.

The representatives included those from Enfield fire, Lantz fire, Braden Bannister Memorial Fund, Ritchie Gilby Memorial fund, Shaw Group, other community organizations, Sipekne’katik Chief Michelle Glasgow; Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois; Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald; CCRCE representatives, and Municipality of East Hants councillor Craig Merriam; and many others.

Teachers were also situated on stage and applauded as each graduate received their diploma.

Vice principals Natalie Horne and Trudi Isenor called each graduate to the stage to receive their diplomas.

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Laker News’ Pat Healey covered the HERH graduation.

Here are some of the photos he snapped (he did take photos of each graduate receiving their diploma and special awards, but we could only use some of the photos):

(Healey photo)

Gage Gilby walks to receive his diploma. (Healey photo)

Sipekne’katik Chief Michelle Glasgow hugs a student from the community at HERH’s graduation. (Healey photo)

Const. Andrew Ouellette with one of the graduates who received the Const. Heidi Stevenson scholarship. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Ethan Hines was ready to celebrate graduating HERH. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

One of the special awards is presented to a graduating student. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

GRADUATES!! (Healey photo)