RCMP Investigating MVC near Beaver Brook

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

COLCHESTER COUNTY: RCMP in Colchester County are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Hwy. 236 near Beaver Brook.

On June 27, at 3:46 p.m., RCMP officers, fire services, and EHS, responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 236 near Beaver Brook.

Investigators learned that a motorcycle travelling north and Volkswagen Beetle travelling south collided.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old man from Brookfield, was transported to hospital by EHS LifeFlight with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen Beetle were also transported to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Hwy. 236 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.