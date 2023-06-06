Golfer Wilson qualifies for 2023 Future Stars Invitational in Alberta

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A Windsor Junction golfer has started the 2023 golf season with the right swing.

Blake Wilson is looking to continue his golf career at the college level and his two recent results on the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour winning at his age group.

Wilson earned wins at KenWo shooting 77-70 and then following it with a victory by shooting 72-72 in Chester.

He now sits atop the MJT Order of Merit Leaderboard for Juvenile boys.

The first win qualified him for the 2023 Future Stars Invitational presented by ATB at Northern Bear GC in Sherwood Park, Alta. from June 23-24.

There were 18 boys from across Canada invited and Wilson is the lone Atlantic representative. If he were to win he will qualify to play in the PGA Tour Canada Event.

Wilson continues to work on his game and is playing in five provinces this summer.