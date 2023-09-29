Halifax 300 race day set to close curtain on WRS action at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The inaugural Halifax 300 will see all CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series divisions compete in extended distance races to close off the 2023 season in style.

The combined feature laps on the day add to 300 with a 136-lap Bay Equipment Rentals Late Model Sportsman race as the anchor to the event.

The 136-lap distance is a nod to the track’s 36th Anniversary Season and is the second longest Late Model Sportsman race held at the facility after the Sportsman 150 on Summer Clash 250 weekend in 2017.

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River will pilot the no. 92 Miller Bros. Racing entry usually driven by Pete Miller in the Sportsman race after Miller is out injured with a bad back.

The Toursec Mini Stock, Strictly Hydraulics Legends and Maritime Auto Glass Bandoleros will see 50-lap features with the Bandoleros having a halfway break at Lap 25.

The Maritime Auto Glass Beginner Bandoleros will see a 14-lap feature with extra laps added to their heat race on the afternoon.

This event is a show point race meaning all drivers who start the event will receive 100 points towards the championship.

With that, given that the point leaders fire their cars and make a pace lap on Saturday, they will clinch their championships.

While Jesse Deveau (Greenwood – Bay Equipment Rentals Sportsman), Gage Gilby (Enfield – Strictly Hydraulics Legends), Ross Moore (Lake Egmont – Toursec Mini Stock), Daniel Vandenburg (Lower Onslow – Maritime Auto Glass Bandolero), and Bristol Matthews (Nine Mile River – Maritime Auto Glass Beginners) are in championship position in their respective divisions, they will all look to add their name to the list as the winner of the inaugural Halifax 300 on Saturday.

In addition to championship celebrations following each feature, the Tim Hortons at the Airport Rookie of the Year Award winners will also have a chance to share in the spotlight for their seasons.

Ryder Smith (Wellington – Maritime Auto Glass Beginner), Lily Whynot (Dartmouth – Maritime Auto Glass Bandolero), Justin Thompson (Brookfield – Toursec Mini Stock), Ayden Christensen (Windsor Junction – Strictly Hydraulics Legend), and Nic Baker (Middle Sackville – Bay Equipment Rentals Sportsman) have showed much improvement over the season and will be honored on Saturday after each of their respective features.

It is a season finale like never seen before for the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld and one you will not want to miss!

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gates on race day.

Adult tickets priced at $20.00, youth tickets (8-15 years old) priced at $5.00, and children 7 and under admitted free. Back gate tickets are $25.00.