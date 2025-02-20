Halifax Transit announces schedule, route change starting Feb. 24

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents of the following Halifax Transit service changes taking effect on Monday, Feb. 24:

Route 10C Dalhousie: There will be a minor schedule adjustment on Saturdays only, allowing for more travel time between Scotia Square and Dalhousie University.

Route 196: This route will now travel along Highway 102, from Hammonds Plains Road to Bayers Road, taking advantage of bus priority lanes. This route will also add two morning and two evening trips, providing residents with additional options to commute into downtown Halifax.

Routes 55, 59, 65, 84, 85, 127, 159, 165, 182, 185 and 330: These routes will have 25 previously cancelled trips reinstated, with four of these routes returning to full service.

All Halifax Transit maps and schedules for routes servicing Scotia Square Terminal will also be updated to reflect the new and renamed roads in the Cogswell District, and bus routing and bus bay assignments.

All service changes, including previous Dec. 2024 Scotia Square changes, will be reflected in trip planning apps as of Feb. 24, 2025.

Visit our website for up-to-date changes to routes and schedules, including maps.

The introduction of additional trips and routing changes for Route 196 are outlined in the Moving Forward Together Plan.

The plan initiated a complete redesign of Halifax Transit’s service to respond to the region’s growth while improving on-time performance and reliability of service for transit users.

For the most up-to-date information on service changes, residents can follow @hfxtransit on X or call 311.