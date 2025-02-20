HALIFAX: Four men have been charged by Halifax Regional Police in relation to a travelling home repair scam in HRM.

On January 6, officers responded to a report of a home repair fraud in progress in Halifax.

Police also received similar reports of home repair scams, not in progress, from November 27, 2024, to January 15, 2025.

A group of men were canvassing door-to-door throughout the municipality posing as a chimney and masonry company, using different fictitious company names:

Nova Construction and Masonry

All Seasons Construction

Firmway Construction

Marshall’s Construction

Rideau Masonry and Roofing

The scammers convinced victims, most of whom were seniors, to allow them to inspect their roofs and chimneys at which time they would identify required repairs to their homes.

The suspects would obtain a large cash payment for the project.

The crew would not return to the complete the agreed upon job, or they would conduct subpar work leaving the victim with a damaged or partially completed project.

On February 12, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Hazelhurst Street in Dartmouth where four men were located and arrested for fraud.

On February 13, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Battery Drive in Halifax where officers seized documents that lead them to believe the suspects were in the process of opening a new fraudulent business.

Four men will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date:

• Luke Charles, 23, has been charged with fraud under $5000 and obstruct a peace officer.

• Patrick Cash, 38, has been charged with fraud under $5000 and obstruct a peace officer.

• Adam Lee Scott, 27, has been charged with fraud under $5000.

• Dan Thomas Doran, 18, has been charged with fraud under $5000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have been a victim of fraud, including losing money or having your identity compromised as the result of a scam, please call police at 902-490-5020.

You can also report a scam where you haven’t been a victim to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, or call 1-888-495-8501.

For more information and scam prevention tips, visit:

• Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

• Halifax Regional Police fraud prevention

25-2401