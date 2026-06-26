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Halifax woman charged in Antigonish County dangerous driving incidents

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ByPat Healey

June 26, 2026 , , , ,
An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

DAGGER WOODS: A 32-year-old Halifax woman has been arrested following multiple dangerous driving incidents in Antigonish County.

On June 19, at approximately 2:50 p.m., an RCMP Northwest Traffic Services officer conducting speed enforcement on Hwy. 104 near Indian Mountain observed an eastbound Nissan Sentra travelling at 166 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated and drove dangerously, swerving around other vehicles and continuing through a construction zone.

In the interest of public safety, the officer didn’t pursue the Sentra.

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As the vehicle continued down Hwy. 104, RCMP officers located the vehicle near James River; it again failed to stop and was not pursued.

Shortly after, Antigonish County District RCMP received a 911 report of the same Nissan Sentra driving dangerously on Hwy. 104 in Dagger Woods. Officers responded immediately and located the Sentra parked at a nearby business, where the driver was arrested without incident.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of cannabis, prescription pills, cash, and suspected stolen property.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Halifax, will face charges for fleeing from police, dangerously operating a motor vehicle, stunting, and transporting cannabis illegally. She was released and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court at a later date.

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The investigation, supported by the Antigonish Street Crime Enforcement Unit, is ongoing.

Excessive speed remains a leading cause of serious and fatal collisions.

Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving is asked to call police or 911 if it’s safe to do so.

File #: 2026-849009

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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