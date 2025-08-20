Hants North Jays players representing N.S. at Ray Carter Cup tournament

KENNETCOOK: Four Kennetcook area baseball players will be wearing Nova Scotia colours this week in PEI at an Under-15 championship tournament.
Tyler White; Colby Brown; Jaxon Singer; and Keegan Webb, all from the Hants North Jays, are among the 17 players on Team Nova Scotia U15 Selects in Summerside at the Ray Carter Cup.
The players have had twice a week practices since December, weekend games on the road and some games where teammates were on the opposition.
The team wearing N.S. colours on the Island include:
- Grayson Benoit – Tri County Rangers
- Kaleb Merry – Bridgewater Bulldogs
- Colby Brown – Hants North Jays
- Nate Moulton – Hammonds Plains A’s
- Eli Brown – Truro Bearcats
- Hudson Newell – Yarmouth Gateways
- Brady Bush – Dartmouth Arrows
- Jaxon Singer – Hants North Jays
- Patrick Gosling – Yarmouth Gateways
- Noah Trotter – Bridgewater Bulldogs
- Ethan Johnson – Tri County Rangers
- Keegan Webb – Hants North Jays
- Drew Kogon – Tri County Rangers
- Tyler White – Hants North Jays
- Parker MacKenzie – Bridgewater Bulldogs
- Tyler Wolfe – Dartmouth Arrows
- Luke Meaney – Halifax Mets
Follow the N.S Selects at the below schedule and the tournament’s website at:
https://baseball.ca/?fd=champ&pg=schedule&evt=15uboys