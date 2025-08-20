Hants North Jays players representing N.S. at Ray Carter Cup tournament

KENNETCOOK: Four Kennetcook area baseball players will be wearing Nova Scotia colours this week in PEI at an Under-15 championship tournament.

Tyler White; Colby Brown; Jaxon Singer; and Keegan Webb, all from the Hants North Jays, are among the 17 players on Team Nova Scotia U15 Selects in Summerside at the Ray Carter Cup.

The players have had twice a week practices since December, weekend games on the road and some games where teammates were on the opposition.

The team wearing N.S. colours on the Island include:

Grayson Benoit – Tri County Rangers

Kaleb Merry – Bridgewater Bulldogs

Colby Brown – Hants North Jays

Nate Moulton – Hammonds Plains A’s

Eli Brown – Truro Bearcats

Hudson Newell – Yarmouth Gateways

Brady Bush – Dartmouth Arrows

Jaxon Singer – Hants North Jays

Patrick Gosling – Yarmouth Gateways

Noah Trotter – Bridgewater Bulldogs

Ethan Johnson – Tri County Rangers

Keegan Webb – Hants North Jays

Drew Kogon – Tri County Rangers

Tyler White – Hants North Jays

Parker MacKenzie – Bridgewater Bulldogs

Tyler Wolfe – Dartmouth Arrows

Luke Meaney – Halifax Mets

Follow the N.S Selects at the below schedule and the tournament’s website at:

https://baseball.ca/?fd=champ&pg=schedule&evt=15uboys

The event schedule for the tournament. (Submitted photo)