The Laker News

Sports

Hants North Jays players representing N.S. at Ray Carter Cup tournament

ByPat Healey

Aug 20, 2025 #baseball, #Hants North Jays, #Jays, #Kennetcook, #N.S., #Ray Carter Cup

KENNETCOOK: Four Kennetcook area baseball players will be wearing Nova Scotia colours this week in PEI at an Under-15 championship tournament.

Tyler White; Colby Brown; Jaxon Singer; and Keegan Webb, all from the Hants North Jays, are among the 17 players on Team Nova Scotia U15 Selects in Summerside at the Ray Carter Cup.

The players have had twice a week practices since December, weekend games on the road and some games where teammates were on the opposition.

The team wearing N.S. colours on the Island include:

  • Grayson Benoit – Tri County Rangers
  • Kaleb Merry – Bridgewater Bulldogs
  • Colby Brown – Hants North Jays
  • Nate Moulton – Hammonds Plains A’s
  • Eli Brown – Truro Bearcats
  • Hudson Newell – Yarmouth Gateways
  • Brady Bush – Dartmouth Arrows
  • Jaxon Singer – Hants North Jays
  • Patrick Gosling – Yarmouth Gateways
  • Noah Trotter – Bridgewater Bulldogs
  • Ethan Johnson – Tri County Rangers
  • Keegan Webb – Hants North Jays
  • Drew Kogon – Tri County Rangers
  • Tyler White – Hants North Jays
  • Parker MacKenzie – Bridgewater Bulldogs
  • Tyler Wolfe – Dartmouth Arrows
  • Luke Meaney – Halifax Mets

Follow the N.S Selects at the below schedule and the tournament’s website at:

https://baseball.ca/?fd=champ&pg=schedule&evt=15uboys

The event schedule for the tournament. (Submitted photo)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Sports

Big bats, timely defence power U18A Rangers to provincial championship

Aug 19, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Three local girls help N.S. earn U13 bronze at Lacrosse nationals

Aug 18, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports East Hants

Three-peat: Enfield RFC women capture Division II championship

Aug 17, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Halifax Transit asking residents for feedback to shape its future

August 20, 2025 Pat Healey
Sports

Hants North Jays players representing N.S. at Ray Carter Cup tournament

August 20, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Millennial quilt to be displayed at Fultz House Museum on Aug. 23

August 20, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants

Construction work begins in Lantz on Aug. 21

August 20, 2025 Pat Healey