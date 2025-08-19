Big bats, timely defence power U18A Rangers to provincial championship

The U18 A Tri County Rangers are champions. (Submitted photo)

WAVERLEY: Big bats led the way for the Tri County Rangers U-18 A squad last weekend.

The Rangers went undefeated to capture the provincial championship on home field before the hometown fans.

Tri County outscored the opposition 51-17 en route to the Baseball Nova Scotia title.

The team includes: Brayden Watson; Cohen Marson; Cole Howell; Dylan MacDougall; Evan Malloy; Jack Whittaker; Jaxon Murphy; Koleton Soper; Liam Kays; Luca Bianchi; Nicholas House; Sam Skebo; and Shane Brown.

Team coaches were Jason Kays; Todd House; Tim Brown; Ryan DeWolfe; and Xavier Kays.

Amie Moore was team manager.

Against Hammonds Plains, the Rangers won 10-3 with Dylan MacDougall named MVP.

The second game saw the Rangers rout Berwick 14-3 with Brayden Watson as the MVP.

In game three, Tri-County was pushed as New Waterford threatened, but the Rangers were able to pull it off 6-5.

Cole Howell, who caught almost 30 innings behind the plate for the Rangers in the tournament, was named the game’s MVP

Against Amherst, Brayden Watson led the way to earn MVP honours in the 7-2 win.

In the championship final, Brayden Watson came up big again as the offense exploded to trounce Eastern Shore 14-4 and capture the championship.