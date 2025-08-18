The Laker News

Sports

Three local girls help N.S. earn U13 bronze at Lacrosse nationals

ByPat Healey

Aug 18, 2025 #Fall River, #Halifax, #Isla Carson, #Lacrosse Nationals, #Nova Scotia, #Windsor Junction
It was a U13 bronze medal for three local girls at the minor box lacrosse nationals in Halifax last week. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Three Fall River-area girls are brimming with smiles after winning bronze with Nova Scotia last week at the Box Lacrosse Nationals.

The tournament was held in the Halifax region.

Isla Carson and Lila Munroe of Windsor Junction and Fall River’s Olivia Doyle are the three known locals who competed with the Under-13 girls squad. (This is information that we were told).

N.S. started the tournament off strong with a 5-0 defeat of their Maritime rivals N.B. Carson had two goals and an assist.

However, they fell 15-0 to B.C. in their second game.

The bluenosers got back on track with an 8-3 defeat of Saskatchewan with two goals from Carson followed by a loss to Ontario (the website says it was a 0-0 tie but it was not).

In the playoff game on Aug. 14, N.S. lost 8-1 to that same Ontario team sending them to the bronze medal game. Carson had an assist on the lone goal.

Ontario went on to the championship against B.C., who completed their perfect tournament with a 4-1 win to take gold.

Against N.B. in the bronze medal game, N.S. squeaked out the 4-3 win to capture third place at the national championship.

Carson had two goals, while Jorja Cashen’s second period marker stood as the game winner. Munroe had an assist on one of Carson’s goals.

