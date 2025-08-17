Three-peat: Enfield RFC women capture Division II championship

An Enfield RFC women's players eyes the open field ahead of her to make a bee line for the scoring area in the championship game. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: The Enfield Rugby Football Club Women’s Division II squad has once again proven they’re a force to be reckoned with.

For the third straight year, the women have captured the Division 2 title. It’s also the fifth title in club history.

What makes this year’s title even more remarkable is how it began.

Early in the season, the team faced uncertainty, often taking the field for practices and even games with fewer than a full roster and unsure if they’d be able to field a consistent lineup.

Balancing injuries, work schedules, and player availability, there were moments when the future of the season looked shaky at best.

Two Dartmouth Pig Dogs attempt to tackle an Enfield player. (Healey photo)

New players stepped up, veterans dug deep, and the squad’s commitment to one another turned the tide.

The women’s team hit the pitch with the drive they needed to secure the victory that came on Aug. 9 on their home field at the Enfield Lions Den.

The home side delivered a dominant performance against the Dartmouth Pig Dogs, finishing the game with a final score of 88–14.

Player of the Game, Julianna Sparks put in a standout performance, showcasing speed, tackles, and even putting two tries on the score board.

Her efforts, along with a strong collective showing from the entire roster, sealed Enfield’s place at the top of the division yet again.

With five championships now in their history, the drive to next season is already being talked about.

Team photo of Enfield RFC women’s team with their Division 2 championship. (Subitted photo/Chris Strathdee)

(Healey photo)

The ball is passed during the final. (Healey photo)

A Pig Dog player goes to stop the run of an Enfield player during game action. (Healey photo)

An Enfield player puts her head down and gets ready to speed up the field. (Healey photo)

An Enfield player does her best to stop the run of a Dartmouth Pig Dog. (Healey photo)

An Enfield player can’t escape the clutches of a Dartmouth Pig Dog during the championship game. (Healey photo)