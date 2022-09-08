NORTH NOEL ROAD: The Hants North Jays are bound for the Atlantic U-15 AA championship.

Hants North advanced after capturing the Baseball Nova Scotia provincial title on home soil at Findley Park in North Noel Road on Sept. 4.

In the tournament’s first game on Sept. 3 at Findley Park in North Noel Road, the Jays came out on top of a see-saw battle with their rivals from Tri-County, comprised of players from neighbouring Sackville/Bedford/Fall River.

The Laker News was at this game, along with the game involving the East Hants Nationals and Halifax Mets and snapped photos, which are included in this story below.

Against Tri-County, the Jays scored four runs in extra innings to lockdown the 12-8 victory over the Rangers.

Rhett Weir, Peyton White, and Sam Williams each had two hits for Hants North in the extra innings victory.

Lucas Hart and Jack Robichaud led the offence for the Tri-County Rangers.

In the semi-final the Jays edged Municipality of East Hants rival the Nationals 2-1 to advance to the championship,

Against Hammonds Plains A’s in the final, the Hants North bats came alive as they hammered the A’s 10-4.

The provincial championship win now sends Hants North to Baseball Atlantic championships, which will be held Sept. 16-18 in Charlottetown, P.E.I.