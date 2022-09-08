Christensen snags Bandolero Blast championship at Speed Weekend

GEARY, N.B.: The Speed Weekend Bandolero Blast championship has come home to Windsor Junction.

Ayden Christensen captured the championship after a pair of feature wins during the Bandolero Blast features held on the big weekend of racing at Speedway 660 in Geary, N.B.

But the win didn’t come easy as Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River in the no. 8 made the Georges P. Vanier Junior High student work for it.

Christensen, a Windsor Junction product, had to hold off Noble as the two Scotia Speedworld regulars duelled it out for top spot, as they do most Friday nights during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action.

Halifax’s Sam MacDonald in the no. 14 finished third in the feature race on Sept. 4, a great result after she was on her roof two nights earlier after a racing incident at Scotia Speedworld.

Noble took the heat race win.

Bristol Matthews of Nine Mile River picked up a podium finish in the no. 99.

Christensen narrowly avoided catastrophe in the feature as a spinning no. 22 of Tylar Dempsey came back up the track and the no. 24 avoided any contact thanks to the luck of the Irish.

On Sept. 3, Christensen and Noble exchanged many cross overs in what was termed a stellar show. Noble would cross the line in second.

Landon Pierce, the wheelman of the no. 19, rounded out the podium in the nine-car field. He headed to PEI for the TCMP September Shootout on Sept. 5 at Oyster Bed Speedway.

