Harnum announces commitment to Syracuse Orange hockey team

BEAVER BANK: A Beaver Bank goalie will be donning Orange jersey colours beginning in September 2026 as she hits the ice in NCAA Division 1 women’s hockey action.

Cicely Harnum, a Lockview High student and goalie with the Surge U18 women’s team in the Maritime Major Female Hockey League (MMFHL), has announced her verbal commitment to the Syracuse University Orange.

Harnum made the announcement on her Instagram page.

She received many congratulations from friends and teammates.

Harnum finished with a 10-5 won-loss record in the regular season this year.

She had a 1.80 Goals Against Average and played 964 minutes in goal.

Harnum recorded four shutouts during the season.

She said she was thankful to her parents, brother, family and friends, coaches and teammates that have supported her.

“I’m honoured and excited to announce my verbal commitment to play NCAA Division 1 hockey and further my education at Syracuse University, for 2026” Harnum said.

“Go Orange.”