Charlotte Hilton was fleet a foot as she races to the end zone during the Icebreaker for Lockview High. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Two rugby players from Nova Scotia have been named to the Rugby Canada Under-20 women’s squad.

The team will be competing in Dublin this spring in games against Ireland.

Canada will play their hosts on May 10 and May 17 at the IRFU High Performance Centre. The team will depart for Ireland in early May.

Fiona Day. (Submitted photo)

Fiona Day of Fall River and Charlotte Hilton, also of Fall River, are among the 28 players announced to the roster for the games.

Day, who plays with the University of Ottawa GeeGees, and Hilton,l who suits up with Hlaifax TARS RFC, are both listed as Backs for the team.

Dean Murten, Head Coach of Canada’s U20 Women’s Rugby Team, is excited for the games.

“This is an exciting group of up-and-coming players that our experienced coaching staff is looking forward to working with in Ireland,” he said.

Information on how to support and follow the team will be announced in the coming weeks. 

Rugby Canada would like to thank Raymond James, the Canadian Rugby Foundation, For the Love of the Game, Langara Fishing Lodge and Blenheim Foundation for their support of Canada’s U20 Women’s Rugby Team.

CANADA’S U20 WOMEN’S RUGBY TEAM IRELAND TOUR SQUAD  

FORWARDS

Alexis Dobson (Abbotsford, BC) – University of British Columbia 
Amber Edgerton (Uxbridge, ON) – Oshawa Vikings / Durham College 
Anya Prokopich (Surrey, BC) – Bayside RFC 
Brooke Rempel (Ariss, ON) – Brantford Harlequins / Brock University 
Charli Helland (Vulcan, AB) – University of Lethbridge / Calgary Rams 
Gabrielle Knox (Williams Lake, BC) – Williams Lake Rustlers / UBCO 
Heather Armstrong (Calgary, AB) – Calgary Hornets / University of Guelph 
Jordyn Schneppenheim (Keswick, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Queen’s University 
Kiki Idowu (Toronto, ON) – Toronto Scottish RFC 
Madeline Di Girolamo (Vaughan, ON) – University of Guelph / Aurora Barbarians 
Mya Koleba (Vernon, BC) – TORA / University of British Columbia 
Sandrine Faucher (Québec City, QC) – Club de Rugby de Québec / Université Laval  
Sarah (Jiggy) Schonfeld (Ottawa, ON) – Queen’s University 
Sierra Hasse (Saint-Lazare, QC) – SABRFC / Carleton University 

BACKS 

Adelaide Holmes (Waterloo, ON) – Guelph RFC / University of Guelph 
Adia Pye (Victoria, BC) – Castaway Wanderers / University of British Columbia  
Ava Ference (Shawnigan Lake, BC) – Harvard University / Cowichan Piggies RFC 
Brooklyn Roddham (Langley, BC) – University of British Columbia 
Charlotte Hilton (Fall River, NS) – Halifax Tars RFC 
Elle Douglas (Saskatoon, SK) – Kirin RFC / University of Victoria  
Fiona Day (Fall River, NS) – University of Ottawa 
Guinevere O’Hara (Toronto, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Queen’s University 
Kelsa Kempf (Langley, BC) – Trinity Western University 
Kennedi Stevenson (Georgetown, ON) – Brantford Harlequins 
Lana Dueck (Abbotsford, BC) – Abbotsford Rugby Club / University of British Columbia / Yale Secondary School 
Nayka Goudreau (Saint-Prosper-de-Dorchester, QC) – Club de Rugby de Québec / Université Laval 
Rachel Cullum (Ottawa, ON) – Queen’s University / Kingston Panthers 
Skye Farish (Victoria, BC) – Castaway Wanderers / University of British Columbia 

Non-Travelling Reserves 

Brynn Jenkins (Peterborough, ON) – Queen’s University 
Dallone Beauchemin (Mississauga, ON) – University of Guelph 
Delphine Champagne (Québec City, QC) – Club de Rugby de Québec / CNDF 
Emilie Brett (Abbotsford, BC) – University of Victoria 
Erica Osei (Montreal, QC) – SABRFC / John Abbott College 
Ivy Poetker (Calgary, AB) – Calgary Rams / Westshore RFC 
Oceanne Gauthier (Lery, QC) – John Abbott College / Quebec West Seniors 
Olivia Dibua (Caledon, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Queen’s University 
Riley Authier (Châteauguay, QC) – Concordia University 
Robyn Baker (Uxbridge, ON) – Queen’s University 
Sydney Pipe (Colborne, ON) – Queen’s University / Oshawa Vikings 

