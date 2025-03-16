FALL RIVER: Two rugby players from Nova Scotia have been named to the Rugby Canada Under-20 women’s squad.

The team will be competing in Dublin this spring in games against Ireland.

Canada will play their hosts on May 10 and May 17 at the IRFU High Performance Centre. The team will depart for Ireland in early May.

Fiona Day. (Submitted photo)

Fiona Day of Fall River and Charlotte Hilton, also of Fall River, are among the 28 players announced to the roster for the games.

Day, who plays with the University of Ottawa GeeGees, and Hilton,l who suits up with Hlaifax TARS RFC, are both listed as Backs for the team.

Dean Murten, Head Coach of Canada’s U20 Women’s Rugby Team, is excited for the games.

“This is an exciting group of up-and-coming players that our experienced coaching staff is looking forward to working with in Ireland,” he said.

Information on how to support and follow the team will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rugby Canada would like to thank Raymond James, the Canadian Rugby Foundation, For the Love of the Game, Langara Fishing Lodge and Blenheim Foundation for their support of Canada’s U20 Women’s Rugby Team.

CANADA’S U20 WOMEN’S RUGBY TEAM IRELAND TOUR SQUAD

FORWARDS

Alexis Dobson (Abbotsford, BC) – University of British Columbia

Amber Edgerton (Uxbridge, ON) – Oshawa Vikings / Durham College

Anya Prokopich (Surrey, BC) – Bayside RFC

Brooke Rempel (Ariss, ON) – Brantford Harlequins / Brock University

Charli Helland (Vulcan, AB) – University of Lethbridge / Calgary Rams

Gabrielle Knox (Williams Lake, BC) – Williams Lake Rustlers / UBCO

Heather Armstrong (Calgary, AB) – Calgary Hornets / University of Guelph

Jordyn Schneppenheim (Keswick, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Queen’s University

Kiki Idowu (Toronto, ON) – Toronto Scottish RFC

Madeline Di Girolamo (Vaughan, ON) – University of Guelph / Aurora Barbarians

Mya Koleba (Vernon, BC) – TORA / University of British Columbia

Sandrine Faucher (Québec City, QC) – Club de Rugby de Québec / Université Laval

Sarah (Jiggy) Schonfeld (Ottawa, ON) – Queen’s University

Sierra Hasse (Saint-Lazare, QC) – SABRFC / Carleton University

BACKS

Adelaide Holmes (Waterloo, ON) – Guelph RFC / University of Guelph

Adia Pye (Victoria, BC) – Castaway Wanderers / University of British Columbia

Ava Ference (Shawnigan Lake, BC) – Harvard University / Cowichan Piggies RFC

Brooklyn Roddham (Langley, BC) – University of British Columbia

Charlotte Hilton (Fall River, NS) – Halifax Tars RFC

Elle Douglas (Saskatoon, SK) – Kirin RFC / University of Victoria

Fiona Day (Fall River, NS) – University of Ottawa

Guinevere O’Hara (Toronto, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Queen’s University

Kelsa Kempf (Langley, BC) – Trinity Western University

Kennedi Stevenson (Georgetown, ON) – Brantford Harlequins

Lana Dueck (Abbotsford, BC) – Abbotsford Rugby Club / University of British Columbia / Yale Secondary School

Nayka Goudreau (Saint-Prosper-de-Dorchester, QC) – Club de Rugby de Québec / Université Laval

Rachel Cullum (Ottawa, ON) – Queen’s University / Kingston Panthers

Skye Farish (Victoria, BC) – Castaway Wanderers / University of British Columbia

Non-Travelling Reserves

Brynn Jenkins (Peterborough, ON) – Queen’s University

Dallone Beauchemin (Mississauga, ON) – University of Guelph

Delphine Champagne (Québec City, QC) – Club de Rugby de Québec / CNDF

Emilie Brett (Abbotsford, BC) – University of Victoria

Erica Osei (Montreal, QC) – SABRFC / John Abbott College

Ivy Poetker (Calgary, AB) – Calgary Rams / Westshore RFC

Oceanne Gauthier (Lery, QC) – John Abbott College / Quebec West Seniors

Olivia Dibua (Caledon, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Queen’s University

Riley Authier (Châteauguay, QC) – Concordia University

Robyn Baker (Uxbridge, ON) – Queen’s University

Sydney Pipe (Colborne, ON) – Queen’s University / Oshawa Vikings