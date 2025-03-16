FALL RIVER: Two rugby players from Nova Scotia have been named to the Rugby Canada Under-20 women’s squad.
The team will be competing in Dublin this spring in games against Ireland.
Canada will play their hosts on May 10 and May 17 at the IRFU High Performance Centre. The team will depart for Ireland in early May.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Fiona Day of Fall River and Charlotte Hilton, also of Fall River, are among the 28 players announced to the roster for the games.
Day, who plays with the University of Ottawa GeeGees, and Hilton,l who suits up with Hlaifax TARS RFC, are both listed as Backs for the team.
Dean Murten, Head Coach of Canada’s U20 Women’s Rugby Team, is excited for the games.
“This is an exciting group of up-and-coming players that our experienced coaching staff is looking forward to working with in Ireland,” he said.
Information on how to support and follow the team will be announced in the coming weeks.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Rugby Canada would like to thank Raymond James, the Canadian Rugby Foundation, For the Love of the Game, Langara Fishing Lodge and Blenheim Foundation for their support of Canada’s U20 Women’s Rugby Team.
CANADA’S U20 WOMEN’S RUGBY TEAM IRELAND TOUR SQUAD
FORWARDS
Alexis Dobson (Abbotsford, BC) – University of British Columbia
Amber Edgerton (Uxbridge, ON) – Oshawa Vikings / Durham College
Anya Prokopich (Surrey, BC) – Bayside RFC
Brooke Rempel (Ariss, ON) – Brantford Harlequins / Brock University
Charli Helland (Vulcan, AB) – University of Lethbridge / Calgary Rams
Gabrielle Knox (Williams Lake, BC) – Williams Lake Rustlers / UBCO
Heather Armstrong (Calgary, AB) – Calgary Hornets / University of Guelph
Jordyn Schneppenheim (Keswick, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Queen’s University
Kiki Idowu (Toronto, ON) – Toronto Scottish RFC
Madeline Di Girolamo (Vaughan, ON) – University of Guelph / Aurora Barbarians
Mya Koleba (Vernon, BC) – TORA / University of British Columbia
Sandrine Faucher (Québec City, QC) – Club de Rugby de Québec / Université Laval
Sarah (Jiggy) Schonfeld (Ottawa, ON) – Queen’s University
Sierra Hasse (Saint-Lazare, QC) – SABRFC / Carleton University
BACKS
Adelaide Holmes (Waterloo, ON) – Guelph RFC / University of Guelph
Adia Pye (Victoria, BC) – Castaway Wanderers / University of British Columbia
Ava Ference (Shawnigan Lake, BC) – Harvard University / Cowichan Piggies RFC
Brooklyn Roddham (Langley, BC) – University of British Columbia
Charlotte Hilton (Fall River, NS) – Halifax Tars RFC
Elle Douglas (Saskatoon, SK) – Kirin RFC / University of Victoria
Fiona Day (Fall River, NS) – University of Ottawa
Guinevere O’Hara (Toronto, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Queen’s University
Kelsa Kempf (Langley, BC) – Trinity Western University
Kennedi Stevenson (Georgetown, ON) – Brantford Harlequins
Lana Dueck (Abbotsford, BC) – Abbotsford Rugby Club / University of British Columbia / Yale Secondary School
Nayka Goudreau (Saint-Prosper-de-Dorchester, QC) – Club de Rugby de Québec / Université Laval
Rachel Cullum (Ottawa, ON) – Queen’s University / Kingston Panthers
Skye Farish (Victoria, BC) – Castaway Wanderers / University of British Columbia
Non-Travelling Reserves
Brynn Jenkins (Peterborough, ON) – Queen’s University
Dallone Beauchemin (Mississauga, ON) – University of Guelph
Delphine Champagne (Québec City, QC) – Club de Rugby de Québec / CNDF
Emilie Brett (Abbotsford, BC) – University of Victoria
Erica Osei (Montreal, QC) – SABRFC / John Abbott College
Ivy Poetker (Calgary, AB) – Calgary Rams / Westshore RFC
Oceanne Gauthier (Lery, QC) – John Abbott College / Quebec West Seniors
Olivia Dibua (Caledon, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / Queen’s University
Riley Authier (Châteauguay, QC) – Concordia University
Robyn Baker (Uxbridge, ON) – Queen’s University
Sydney Pipe (Colborne, ON) – Queen’s University / Oshawa Vikings