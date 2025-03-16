Skaters Samson, Tuttle helpd Prism Synchro to bronze medal

LOWER SACKVILLE/WINDSOR JUNCTION: Two local skaters helped their synchro club team bring home bronze recently.

Jane Tuttle of Windsor Junction and Charley Samson of Beaver Bank are members of the Prism Synchro team out of the Bedford Skating Club.

The team placed in third place at the 2025 Maritime Synchronized Skating Championships held in North Rustico, P.E.I. on March 9.

Prism, consisting of 12 athletes, performed exceptionally well and were delighted to take home the bronze medal.

Synchronized skating is a team sport consisting of precise formations and step sequences displaying teamwork.

The team environment is fun and supportive.

Skaters are welcome to enquire with the Bedford Skating Club if interested in joining.