Rogers commits to SMU Huskies track/cross country program

MILFORD: A track and field/cross country athlete from Enfield will be donning the maroon and white next September.

The Saint Mary’s Huskies announced on March 13 that middle and long distance runner Zack Rogers will be joining the Atlantic University Sport team beginning in Sept. 2025 of the coming season.

Rogers, listed at five-foot-nine, is a Hants East Rural High School student.

He competes for the HERH Tigers and Athletics East Track & Field Club.

Rogers will compete in both cross country and middle-distance track & field events for the Huskies.

He finished in second place at the 2024 Senior Boys Nova Scotia Cross Country Provincials.

Rogers also represented Team Nova Scotia in Cross Country in both 2024 and 2023.

(Submitted photo)

The 18-year-old currently sports personal bests of 16:20.69 in the 5km, 2:03.27 in the 800m, 4:13.97 in the 1500m and 9:20.10 in the 3000m.

He was a member of the U18 4x800m Nova Scotia record holder team.

Rogers will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at SMU.