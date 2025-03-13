Ettinger/Smith Tournament: Lane’s hat trick propels Pens to win

LANTZ: A three goal second period powered the U18C East Hants Penguins to victory on Wednesday night.

The Pens defeated the Dartmouth Whalers Sharks 5-1 at the Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial Tournament held during March Break.

The games in the tournament, which sees play in U7 to U18C divisions, is being played at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Garrett Lane was the man with the hot stick on this night notching a hat trick for the winners.

Also scoring were Nick Legge with a shot that got by the Dartmouth goalie from an odd angle and Caleb Rushton.

Assists went to Caleb Rushton with two.

Single helpers were credited to Jesse Shreenan, Pacey Corbett, Ronin Corbett, and Kerwin Woolcock.

Max Chevrier earned the goaltending win between the pipes for East Hants.

Angus Kings was big in the Dartmouth net keeping it close early.

Angus King tries to push the puck away from any East Hants player while sprawled on the ice. (Healey photo)

Nick Legge raises his arms to celebrate his odd angle goal against Dartmouth during the second period. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Jackson Mills skates with the puck. (Healey photo)