ENFIELD: An Enfield track & field athlete will be donning the Saint Mary’s Huskies colours beginning in September.

SMU track & field head coach Kevin Heisler announced Drew Mittelstadt as committing to the Huskies line-up for the 2025-26 season.

The commitment was announced on SMU’s Instagram page on March 12.



A 6’5” jumper and sprinter from Elmsdale, Nova Scotia, Mittelstadt competes for the Hants East Rural High Tigers and Truro Lions.

Mittelstadt currently sports personal bests of 1.85m in high jump, 6.43m in long jump, 11.83 seconds in 100m and 24.08 seconds in 200m.He is currently ranked second in all Atlantic Canada in high jump.

Mittelstadt won the long jump at the 2024 School Sport Nova Scotia Regional with a leap of 6.43 metres.

(SMU Huskies photo)

Mittelstadt is dedicated to both academics and athletics and has drive and determination to develop his skill set in both jumps and sprints.“Drew is a very promising athlete, and we look forward to working with him over the next four years to maximize his potential,” said Heisler.Mittelstadt will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at SMU, with hopes to major in geology.