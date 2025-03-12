Thompson heading to Dalhousie Rams women’s soccer program

SHUBENACADIE: A women’s soccer player from Shubenacadie will be joining the Dalhousie Rams next September.

Josie Thompson was announced as committing to the team for the 2025-26 season in October.

However, The Laker News only became aware when East Hants Soccer had done a post about three local soccer players committing to the Rams men’s and women’s soccer programs recently.

(Dal Rams photo)

Thompson, a Hants East Rural High student, has been active with a number of teams.

Having been captain of the Tigers and having helped earn a banner with her club team (East Hants Soccer Club), she will be bringing considerable leadership and experience to the field.



An honours student, Thompson will be enrolling in the B.SC Ag Environmental Science program at Dalhousie AC.