Hartnell, Harnum named top female league award winners

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: Two women’s hockey players from the local area who play with the Lindsay Surge have come away with regular season hardware.
The Maritime Major Female Hockey League announced their 2024-2025 regular season award recipients on Thursday night. They did so by posting on social media and their website.
Rachel Hartnell, a forward from Fall River, and Beaver Bank goalie Cicely Harnum came home with some major hardware.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Harnum was named Top Goalie for the league.
The Lockview High student recorded a 1.80 Goals Against Average in 964 minutes of game time as she went 10-5 (won-loss).
She had four shutouts to her name.
Hartnell won the Fair Play/Integrity/Spirit award.
She was second in points on the team contributing 14 goals and 30 points in 31 games played. Hartnell had four power-play goals.
It was rare to see Hartnell in the penalty box, as she received just four penalty minutes all season long.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Other major award winners were:
Top Defence – Audrey Poirier (Moncton Rockets)
Top Forward – Hali Rose MacLean (Northern Selects)
Top Rookie – Summer MacLean (Cape Breton Lynx)
MVP – Hali Rose MacLean (Northern Selects)
The First Team All-Stars were:
Riley Partington – Western Flames
Kali MacDonald – Eastern Stars
Rachel Walsh – Lindsay Surge
Aylee Glenn – Northern Selects
Emily Gardiner – Eastern Stars
Ava Beaton – Greenfoot Capitals
ADVERTISEMENT:
The Second Team All-Stars were:
Olivia Lowe – Eastern Stars
Lexi MacIntyre – Northern Selects
Taylor Hunter – Eastern Stars
Sara Almond – Lindsay Surge
Kennedy Vickers – Cape Breton Lynx
Ella Driscoll – Greenfoot Capitals
The Rookie All-Stars selected were:
Eleanor Feltham – Lindsay Surge
Jade Vickers – Cape Breton Lynx
MacKenzie Rossong – Lindsay Surge
Adison White – Greenfoot Capitals
Floragael McNeil – Cape Breton Lynx
Aishlinn Kearney – Greenfoot Capitals
Special Recognition
Coach of the Year – Sonya Lynx (Cape Breton Lynx)
Volunteer of the Year – Paula Halliday (Northern Selects)