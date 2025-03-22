Hartnell, Harnum named top female league award winners

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: Two women’s hockey players from the local area who play with the Lindsay Surge have come away with regular season hardware.

The Maritime Major Female Hockey League announced their 2024-2025 regular season award recipients on Thursday night. They did so by posting on social media and their website.

Rachel Hartnell, a forward from Fall River, and Beaver Bank goalie Cicely Harnum came home with some major hardware.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Harnum was named Top Goalie for the league.

The Lockview High student recorded a 1.80 Goals Against Average in 964 minutes of game time as she went 10-5 (won-loss).

She had four shutouts to her name.

Hartnell won the Fair Play/Integrity/Spirit award.

She was second in points on the team contributing 14 goals and 30 points in 31 games played. Hartnell had four power-play goals.

It was rare to see Hartnell in the penalty box, as she received just four penalty minutes all season long.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Other major award winners were:

Top Defence – Audrey Poirier (Moncton Rockets)

Top Forward – Hali Rose MacLean (Northern Selects)

Top Rookie – Summer MacLean (Cape Breton Lynx)

MVP – Hali Rose MacLean (Northern Selects)

The First Team All-Stars were:

Riley Partington – Western Flames

Kali MacDonald – Eastern Stars

Rachel Walsh – Lindsay Surge

Aylee Glenn – Northern Selects

Emily Gardiner – Eastern Stars

Ava Beaton – Greenfoot Capitals

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Second Team All-Stars were:

Olivia Lowe – Eastern Stars

Lexi MacIntyre – Northern Selects

Taylor Hunter – Eastern Stars

Sara Almond – Lindsay Surge

Kennedy Vickers – Cape Breton Lynx

Ella Driscoll – Greenfoot Capitals

The Rookie All-Stars selected were:

Eleanor Feltham – Lindsay Surge

Jade Vickers – Cape Breton Lynx

MacKenzie Rossong – Lindsay Surge

Adison White – Greenfoot Capitals

Floragael McNeil – Cape Breton Lynx

Aishlinn Kearney – Greenfoot Capitals

Special Recognition

Coach of the Year – Sonya Lynx (Cape Breton Lynx)

Volunteer of the Year – Paula Halliday (Northern Selects)