SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The Maritime Pro Stock Tour is thrilled to announce Fort Garry Industries as the new title sponsor for the elite stock car racing series.

This multi-year partnership will see Fort Garry Industries as the title sponsor through the 2027 season.

The 2025 schedule will mark the Tour’s 25th anniversary season and see 10 events in three provinces and feature the best racing talent from across the Maritimes and beyond.

Established in 1919, Fort Garry Industries is a prominent Canadian-owned distributor of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts.

With a steadfast commitment to customer service, FGI offers one of the largest selections of aftermarket truck & trailer parts in Canada. Their business model works to ensure their customers have access to a wide range of parts and services essential to the trucking industry.

The Fort Garry Industries group of companies’ employs over 500 employees with 27 locations across Canada, and counting.

Fort Garry Industries opened their first Maritime location at 320 Higney Avenue in Dartmouth in April 2024. FGI is excited to announce they are opening a location in Moncton, which they expect to open in September 2025.

For more information about FGI please visit www.fortgarryindustries.com.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Fort Garry Industries as the title sponsor of the Maritime Pro Stock Tour. Their commitment to excellence and strong presence in the transportation industry make them a perfect partner for our series,” said Pro Stock Tour GM Dan MacLeod.

“As a Canadian company, FGI’s expansion into the Maritimes and our partnership couldn’t come at a better time. We look forward to working together to bring fans another incredible season of top-tier racing.”

“We feel this partnership with the Maritime Pro Stock Tour further enhances our commitment to support communities across Atlantic Canada.

“These are important local events and we are excited to be a part of this Series moving forward.” Said Robyn Spitzke, President and CEO of Fort Garry Industries.

The 2025 FGI Pro Stock Tour season is slated to kick-off at Scotia Speedworld located just outside of Halifax, on Saturday, May 24.

Visit www.maritimeprostocktour.com for all the latest news on the upcoming season.