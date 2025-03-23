NINE MILE RIVER: A girls hockey player form Nine Mile River was named to the U13AAA first team all-star squad at provincials.

The team was named by officials from Hockey Nova Scotia overseeing the provincials at Antigonish Arena.

While Blair Livingstone didn’t record a point in the Metro East Inferno’s four games, the captain earned the honour through winning battles in the corners and being good defensively.

At provincials in Antigonish, the Inferno went 1-2-1 (won-loss-tied) in their four games.

The team tied MWF Blue 2-2, lost to MWF Red 5-1; defeated QC Whitecaps 3-1 and then fell to the CB Blizzard 1-0 to be eliminated from further play at provincials.

During the regular season, the Inferno went 15-3-6 (won-loss-tied) in 24 games played.

Livingstone recorded a goal and seven assists in 22 games played.