LANTZ: Sam Rogers scored twice and assisted on two others to power the East Hants Ryson Construction Jr C Penguins into the championship round of the N.S. Jr C Hockey League on Friday night.

The Pens defeated the Sackville Knights 6-1 to win their best-of-five series 3-1.

East Hants will now face the Spryfield Attack in the best-of-seven final, which starts Friday in Spryfield.

Game two is in Lantz on March 29 at 5 p.m. and Game three back in Spryfield.

Against the Knights, Thomas Shaw also scored twice for the Pens.

Hudson Forward and Logan Forward each had single tallies for the winners.

Assists went to Evan Tilley with three. Meanwhile Logan Forward, Connor Lloyd, and Garrett MacLean each had two helpers apiece.

Single assists were credited to Hudson Forward.

Gabe Rendell stopped 27 of 28 shots between the pipes to earn the goaltending victory.