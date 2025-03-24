Orchard, Martin help Kings punch ticket to U16 AAA provincials

[adrotatre banner=”111″]

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Kings Hockey club are off to U16 AAA provincials this weekend in Truro.

The club punched their ticket with a 4-3 shootout win over the Buccaneers at the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville.

The game started slowly for the Sackville/East Hants based club as they trailed 2-0 early in the first period.

But cue the come back from this point on.

Late in the first, Braeden Martin started things off with a man advantage goal, assisted by Jayden Weston and Joel Verge.

Matt Thompson evened the game 2-2 when he scored midway through the middle frame.

Jordan Jackman and Jonathan Probert assisted on the goal at the 11:27 mark.

It was 3-2 until Martin notched his second of the game at 3:22, assisted by Jackson Orchard and Ben Fraser.

In overtime there were chances on both sides, but the goaltending came up big.

Bucs goalie Abe Landry was stellar, stopping 52 shots out of 55.

Kings netminder Logan Evans was equally as good, turning away 27 out of the 30.

In the shootout, Martin scored to keep the Kings chances alive against a game Bucs squad.

Orchard ended the game when he bulged the twine with his shootout shot, sending the Kings fans into a frenzy and punching themselves a ticket to Truro for provincial championship weekend.

The Kings kickoff provincials when they play the Fundy Thunder at 10 a.m. on March 28 at the Rath Eastlink Centre. Play continues all weekend.

Bedford based Basin Armada, who have Fall River area players on the roster, have also advanced to provincials in Truro.