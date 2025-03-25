Fall River goalie earns U13 AAA all star nod at provincials

FALL RIVER: A goalie from Fall River was named to the first team all star squad at the U-13 AAA girls hockey provincials.

The provincials were held in Antigonish.

Hockey Nova Scotia announced the all star teams and winners after the completion of the tournament.

Emerson MacLellan of Fall River, who plays with Metro West Force Blue, was named to the first team All-Star Team during the provincials, held March 21–23.

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Submitted photo)

MacLellan stood out among the province’s top young talent with her performance throughout the tournament.

What makes this recognition even more remarkable is that Emerson is one of the youngest players in the league—she was born on December 26, 2013.

She is a student at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School in Fall River.

At provincials, MacLellan’s stats were 1-0-1 (won-loss-tied) allowing three goals against for a 1.50 Goals Against Average.