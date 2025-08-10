Heat warning issued for East Hants, most of N.S.

The next two days are expected to see high temperatures. (Freepik photo)

EAST HANTS: A heat warning beginning Monday afternoon Aug. 11 and expected to remain in place until Wednesday night has been issued by Environment Canada for East Hants and the majority of the province.

Humidex values reaching 38 are expected for the next two days.

An extended period of hot and humid weather is expected. The maximum daytime temperatures: 29 to 33 degrees Celsius (Humidex 32 to 39), except cooler along parts of the coast.

The minimum overnight temperatures: 18 degrees Celsius.

A combination of very high temperatures and elevated humidity is expected beginning Monday and continuing through to Wednesday for most areas.

Conditions will moderate on Wednesday for Cape Breton and the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia.

Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness.

Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day.

Watch for the early signs of heat exhaustion in yourself and others. Signs may include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue.

Stop your activity and drink water. Heat stroke is a medical emergency!

Call 9-1-1 or your emergency health provider if you, or someone around you, is showing signs of heat stroke which can include red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and change in consciousness.

While you wait for medical attention, try to cool the person by moving them to a cool place, removing extra clothing, applying cold water or ice packs around the body.

Drink water often and before you feel thirsty to replace fluids. Close blinds, or shades and open windows if outside is cooler than inside.

Turn on air conditioning, use a fan, or move to a cooler area of your living space.

If your living space is hot, move to a cool public space such as a cooling centre, community centre, library or shaded park.

Follow the advice of your region’s public health authority.

For more information: How to protect yourself from the health effects of extreme heat Health risks and who is at risk of extreme heat events Information is provided on the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness website at novascotia.ca/heat-related-illness/.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

Issued by Environment Canada and the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness