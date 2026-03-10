Houston admits government “too clinical” as $53.6M in supports reinstated

Premier Tim Houston speaks (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston said Nova Scotia is restoring millions in funding for programs supporting seniors, people with disabilities, and educational initiatives after hearing concerns from Nova Scotians.

Earlier Tuesday, Houston announced the province would reinstate $53.6 million in grants and funding as part of the 2026-27 provincial budget.

The restored funding includes $21.4 million in grants to support seniors and people with disabilities and to help African Nova Scotian and Indigenous students access educational opportunities.

Another $10 million will go back to organizations that support those groups.

In addition, the province is re-establishing $22.2 million in funding to community programs serving seniors, disability groups, and African Nova Scotian and Indigenous communities.

In a phone interview Tuesday evening, The Laker News asked Houston if there was one story he and his staff heard from Nova Scotians and families with those with disabilities about the real-world impact the earlier cuts could have.

“I don’t think it was one story,” he said. “It was listening to a number of stories about what would be the practical impact… really hearing about what the impacts could be on their family.

“That made us say, ‘Well, we can’t do that.”

He acknowledged the initial decisions created stress for many families and organizations.

“We’re sorry for the stress that was caused over the last couple of weeks, but we’re happy we’re able to fix it and move forward together,” Houston said.

Looking back at the earlier cuts, the premier said the government may have focused too much on financial considerations during the budgeting process.

“In trying to deal with those financial challenges, we probably got a little bit too clinical at a time when we needed to be more human,” he said.

Houston was also asked about concerns in the arts and culture sector, where some workers have lost jobs following recent budget decisions. He said the government continues to value and support the sector.

“We are big believers in the arts and culture sector for sure.

“As Nova Scotians we all value that sector, it’s a little bit about who we are,” Houston said, noting the province is investing about $66 million in the sector this year, up from approximately $50 million when he first became premier.

Despite reinstating the funding, the province’s projected deficit will now stand at $1.24 billion before contingency.

Houston also said the government is not considering reversing its recent tax relief measure. This includes the one-per-cent reduction in the provincial portion of the HST.

“Our taxes are high,” he said, noting he has heard from many young people asking the government not to increase taxes but instead control government spending.

The premier said the government will continue trying to strike the right balance between supporting Nova Scotians and managing the province’s finances.