Man uninjured after tractor-train collision; faces charges of impaired driving

ByPat Healey

Mar 10, 2026 #Elmsdale, #Elmsdale Road, #impaired driving, #RCMP, #train-tractor collision
An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: A 74-year-old man from Enfield faces one count of impaired driving after the tractor he was driving collided with a train last week in Elmsdale.

Acting Sgt. Evan Collier, with East Hants RCMP, said police responded to the collision between a freight/gypsum train and Kubota Tractor at the train tracks at Elmsdale Road and Hwy 2.

“Police arrived on scene and identified the driver of the tractor who had driven through while the signals were activated and the arms had come down to prevent crossing,” said A/Sgt. Collier.

A/Sgt. Collier said the driver was “miraculously” unharmed, but police suspected the driver had consumed alcohol.

They conducted a roadside breath test, which the driver failed. 

The 74 year old driver from Enfield was arrested for one count of impaired operation of a conveyance.

He was transported back to the Enfield RCMP Detachment.

Elmsdale Fire was paged to respond to the scene, but was stood down quickly.

