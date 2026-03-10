The Laker News

Traffic delays expected Wednesday morning in Windsor Junction

Pat Healey

Mar 10, 2026 #Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, #Fall River, #Halifax, #HRM, #road work, #Windsor Junction, #Windsor Junction Road
Traffic advisories in N.S. (Google photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Motorists are to expect traffic delays in the Windsor Junction area on March 11 for a two hour span.

The delay will be Windsor Junction Road from Windgate Drive to Fall River Road.

It will last between 9-11 a.m.

This work includes quality assurance in support of the 2021-25 Regional Council Strategic Priorities Plan to establish a safe and accessible integrated mobility network.

Lane drops will be in place while work is underway. 

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to take alternative routes whenever possible.

